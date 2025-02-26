RRB RPF Constable admit card 2025 likely soon; here’s direct link
Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release the admit card for the Constable posts under Advt. No. 02/2024 today, February 26. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from March 2 to 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts.
“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RPF Constable exam city slip
Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.