The IDBI Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of the Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2025-26. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website from March 1, 2025, to March 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 650 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Junior Assistant Manager Posts 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26 Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JAM, AAO posts 2024.