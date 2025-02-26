TANCET 2025 registration window closes today; here’s direct link
The Anna University, Chennai will soon close the registration window for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu till February 26, 2025.
TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) will be held on March 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released on March 8, 2025.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
|Programme
|SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu
|Others
|TANCET - M.C.A.
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|TANCET - M.B.A.
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. (* inclusive of Counselling Charges for admission)
|Rs 900
|Rs 1800
Steps to apply for TANCET 2025
Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, go to the application form link
Fill out the application form
Pay the form, upload the required documents, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
