Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the written exam admit card for various posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted from March 2, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/ issues related to the admit card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com . Help Desk will be active from 25.02.2025 to 09.03.2025 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card 2025.