CUET PG 2025 exam schedule released; check details here
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the Common University Entrance Test 2025 (CUET 2025) for admissions to all Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG 2025). Applicants can make changes to their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted between March 13 to April 1 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.
“The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/) approximately ten days prior to the examination date. For any queries or assistance regarding CUET (PG) – 2025, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.
Steps to download CUET PG 2025 exam schedule
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
