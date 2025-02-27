The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the results of the First Stage Examination(CBT-I) for the Post Of ALP on Cen 01/2024. Eligible candidates can check the results on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in .

Candidates who have qualified the exam will appear for the 2nd stage CBT for the post of ALP.

Steps to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 1 result The result PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result.