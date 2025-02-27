The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has started the online application for the Driver posts under Advertisement No. 20/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in until March 28, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2756 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Driver 2025