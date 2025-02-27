RSSB Driver applications begin today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; apply till March 28
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started the online application for the Driver posts under Advertisement No. 20/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in until March 28, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2756 posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Application Fee
Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.
Steps to apply for Driver 2025
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link for Livestock Assistant posts 2024
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference