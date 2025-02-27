The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon release the admit card for the Probationary Officers under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. Once active, candidates can download the admit card through the official website sbi.co.in . The tentative dates for the examination are March 8, 1,6 and 24, 2025. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 15, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 600 posts. The result is likely to be announced in April 2025. Phase II (Main Exam) and Phase III (Psychometric Test) are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May 2025, and May/ June 2025, respectively.

Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination consists of an objective test for 100 marks. It will have three Sections (with separate timings for each section): English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will last one hour.

Steps to download the SBI PO admit card

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the SBI PO admit card link Click on the link and key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference