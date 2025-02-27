Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the written examination schedule for the Superintendent and Junior Assistant posts 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website cbse.gov.in .

As per the notification, the offline written exam will be conducted on April 20 in two shifts. The medium of examination will be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi and English. The recruitment drive aims to fill 212 vacancies, of which 142 are for Superintendent posts and 70 are for Junior Assistant posts.

“Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Superintendent and Junior Assistant post 2025 today, January 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website cbse.gov.in ,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.