The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment exam schedule of the SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group B under Advt. No. 05 of 2024-25. As per the notification, the written exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be held at Cuttack.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 39 vacancies.

“All papers are subjective type. Paper III (General Awareness) and Paper IV (Journalism and Mass Communication) shall be conducted in both Odia and English languages,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the document verification and viva voce test schedule for the Odisha Judicial Service Exam 2023 under (Advt. 30 of 2023-24). A total of 54 candidates have been shortlisted in the Main exam.

The DV will be conducted from March 3 to 7 in two shifts: 8.30 am to 10.45 am and 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.