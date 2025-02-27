The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Laboratory Technician, Health & Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, for three working days starting from March 3, 2025. The written exam was conducted on February 25, 2025.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 03.03.2025, during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Laboratory Technician answer key 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Laboratory Technician answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Laboratory Technician answer key 2025.