The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has started the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 or JEE Main 2025 Session 2. As per the notification, candidates can change their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 28, 2025.

The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms.