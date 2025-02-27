The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment of Assistant posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website scl.gov.in till March 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 25 Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 25 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Proficiency in the use of computers. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 944 (Including GST), whereas Rs 472 (Including GST) is applicable to all women candidates/ SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman and PwBDs candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website www.scl.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the Assistant registration 2025 link Register yourself, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant posts 2025.