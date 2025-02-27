The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the indicative notification for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in from April 1 to 21, 2025.

GPAT 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025, on a computer-based platform at various test centers across the country. The result will be announced on June 25, 2025. The detailed notification will be released on March 27, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

GPAT is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

Meanwhile, DNB PDCET 2025 correction window is underway at nbe.edu.in. The exam will be conducted on March 25 from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm and admit cards will be released on March 21, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on April 25, 2025.

Direct link to DNB PDCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.