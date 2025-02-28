The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the city details of the examination for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Eligible candidates can check the exam city details on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4187 posts, of which 125 are for Male Delhi Police SI candidates, 61 are for Female SI candidates, and the remaining 4001 are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 24190 candidates have qualified for Paper II.

Steps to check the SSC in Delhi Police, CAPF exam city details

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city details Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the exam city details for SSC in Delhi Police, CAPF.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper I), a qualifying PET/PST Test, and a Main examination (Paper II).