The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 6 to 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TN SET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TN SET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the TN SET 2024 admit card.