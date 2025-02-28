The Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for the direct recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website hcraj.nic.in from March 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 44 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application fee

Categories Fee
Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states Rs 1500
State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS Rs 1250
SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman Rs 800
PwD None 

Steps to apply for Rajasthan HC Civil Judge posts

  1. Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab

  3. Click on the Rajasthan HC Civil Judge posts link

  4. Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.