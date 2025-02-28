The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the final result for the State Eligibility Test (SET)-2024 for five subjects English, Geography, Home Science, Law, Library, and Information Science. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MP SET exam 2024 was conducted on December 15, 2024. The commission has also released the final cut-off list.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the MP SET final result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP SET result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP SET final result 2024.