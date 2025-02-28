The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the provisional result for the Multi Tasking Staff (TCL) written examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website apssb.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on February 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill 82 vacancies. Applications were invited from January 9 to 25, 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the written exam will appear for the document verification process which will be held on March 12, 2025. The reporting time for the DV process will be 10.00 am at the APSSB Office, Itanagar.

The provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to mandatorily upload their documents by logging into the website www.apssb.nic.in using their credentials from March 6, 2025 to March 10, 2025.

Steps to check the MTS result 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the MTS 2024 result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

