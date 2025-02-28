The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) will soon close the registration window for the recruitment to Various Posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix under Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till March 1, 2025. The correction window will open from March 4 to 13, 2025.

Earlier, the application deadline was February 22, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies. Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 36 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates of unreserved categories have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. Candidates of PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the CEN 08/2024 (Level-1) tab Register yourself and fill out the application form Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

