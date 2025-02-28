The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has announced the results of the State Eligibility Test 2024 for five subjects including English, Geography, Home Science, Law, Library and Information Science. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

MP SET 2024 was conducted on December 15, 2024. The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was held for 36 subjects.

Steps to download MP SET result 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP SET result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

