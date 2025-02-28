The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination conducted on February 28 (shift-1) at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, Assam due to a technical glitch. NTA will soon release the revised exam schedule on csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English.

Here’s the official notification.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.