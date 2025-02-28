The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has announced the release date of the Chartered Accountants January Examination 2025 results. As per the notification, the result will be declared on March 4, 2025, on the official website icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The Foundation exams were held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025, and the Intermediate exams were conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group II.

Steps to download ICAI CA January 2025 result

Visit the official website icai.nic.in Click on the CA January 2025 result link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference