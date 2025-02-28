The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 15066 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab Click on the PCS Prelims 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

