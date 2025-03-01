The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the admit card for the Mahila Paryavekshak Recruitment Test 2024 (Sanchalnalay Mahila evam Bal vikas M.P. Bhopal). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The recruitment exam will commence on March 7, 2025. The board aims to fill 660 posts.

Steps to download Secretary admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Mahila Paryavekshak admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for 248 Excise Constable posts are underway at esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to make corrections is March 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted on July 5 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. More details in the notification below:

