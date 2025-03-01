The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Circle Based Executives on a Contract Basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ippbonline.com till March 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 51 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on February 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category of Applicant Fee (Rs) SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) Rs 150 For all others Rs 750

Steps to apply for Executive posts 2025

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, go to Careers — Current Openings Click on the Executive registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit

Direct link to apply for Executive posts 2025.