IDBI Junior Assistant Manager applications begin at idbibank.in; apply till March 12
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website idbibank.in till March 12, 2025.
IDBI Bank has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through PGDBF – 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website idbibank.in till March 12, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for Junior Assistant Manager Posts 2024
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26
Click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for JAM posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.