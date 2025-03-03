The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025 today, March 3. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ .

The correction window will open on March 5 and 6, 2025. The computer-based test will be held on April 20 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (3 hours). GAT-B is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in Participating Institutions.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to GAT-B Information Bulletin 2025.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1300, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for GAT-B 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the GAT-B 2025: Click Here to Register / Login link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for GAT-B 2025.