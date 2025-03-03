CUET UG 2025 registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in; apply till March 22
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till March 22, 2025.
The correction window will open from March 24 to 26, 2025. The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Category
|Up to 03 Subjects
|For each Additional Subject
|General (UR)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 400
|OBC- (NCL)* / EWS**
|Rs 900
|Rs 375
|SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender
|Rs 800
|Rs 350
|Centres outside India
|Rs 4500
|Rs 1800
Steps to apply for CUET UG 2025
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the CUET(UG) – 2025 Registration
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.