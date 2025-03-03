The Association of Indian Management Schools ( AIMS ) has declared the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results form the official website atmaaims.com .

The exam was conducted on February 23, 2025. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Steps to download ATMA result 2025

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATMA result 2025.