UPSSSC Junior Assistant mains exam result out at upsssc.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the results for the Combined Junior Assistant Main Examination (Pre. A. P.-2021) / 08. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1262 posts — 1148 vacant posts of Junior Assistant and 114 vacant posts of Junior Assistant under the control of Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion, Uttar Pradesh.
Steps to check for Junior Assistant Posts result
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant 2024 result link
Check the main result
Download the Junior Assistant post result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Junior Assistant posts result 2024.
