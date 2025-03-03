The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the final answer key of the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The Preliminary examination was conducted on February 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 158 vacancies.

Steps to download SSE final answer key 2025

The answer key will appear on the screen

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced the MP State Eligibility Test result 2024 (MP SET 2024) for five subjects including English, Geography, Home Science, Law, Library and Information Science. MP SET 2024 was conducted on December 15, 2024.

The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was held for 36 subjects.

