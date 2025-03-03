The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has postponed the application deadline for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers of LP Schools and Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dee.assam.gov.in from March 8 onwards to April 8, 2025. All other terms and conditions mentioned in the advertisements will remain the same.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 Teacher posts, of which 2900 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 1600 for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (Advt. A) notification 2025.

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (Advt. B) notification 2025.

Steps to apply for Assistant Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference