The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the examinations for the Constable posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. The revised date will be published on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in in due course.

As per the notification, the recruitment exam for ALP and Constable posts will be held as per the schedule. The computer-based test (CBT-II) for the Assistant Loco Pilot post will be conducted on March 19 and 20. The computer-based test (CBT) for RPF Constable (Executive) posts is underway. The exam will conclude on March 18, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts and 18799 ALP posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference