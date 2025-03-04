The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) will open the application correction window for the recruitment to various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix under Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till March 13, 2025.

The registration window closed on March 1, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies. Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 36 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to make changes to Group D form

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the CEN 08/2024 (Level-1) tab Click on the correction window link Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference