ICAI CA January result 2025 released at icai.nic.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the result through the official website icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the Chartered Accountants January Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results through the official website icai.nic.in.
The Foundation exams were held on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025, and the Intermediate exams were conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group II.
Steps to check the ICAI CA January Result 2025
Visit the official website icai.nic.in
Click on the CA January 2025 result link
Key in your login credentials and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check the Foundation result.
Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination result.
Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS result.
Direct link to check the merit list for the Intermediate Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.