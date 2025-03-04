The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application window for the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) - 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website dbtbet2025.ntaonline.in till March 28, 2025.

The CBT examination will be held on May 13, 2025. Candidates can change their application form from March 30, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category have to pay Rs 1300 and SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs 650 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for the DBT BET

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the DBT BET application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for DBT BET 2025.