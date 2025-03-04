The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the document verification process result for the Transport Constable under the postcode - 398/664/50/2023. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in . The candidates who have qualified for the written test will appear for the document verification process.

The scrutiny of the records of the selected candidates will be conducted at the Commission's office on March 7, 2025, at 9.30 am.

The commission has shortlisted a total of 55 candidates for the scrutiny process.

Steps to check the UKSSSC Transport Constable result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result Click on result Check it and download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.