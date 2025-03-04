UKSSSC Transport Constable DV result released at sssc.uk.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the document verification result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the document verification process result for the Transport Constable under the postcode - 398/664/50/2023. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified for the written test will appear for the document verification process.
The scrutiny of the records of the selected candidates will be conducted at the Commission's office on March 7, 2025, at 9.30 am.
The commission has shortlisted a total of 55 candidates for the scrutiny process.
Steps to check the UKSSSC Transport Constable result
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result
Click on result
Check it and download the result
Take a print out for future reference
