Assam police Driver posts results out at slprbassam.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the exam result through the official website slprbassam.in.
The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the results for the posts of Driver Constable (Driver), Constable (Dispatch Rider), Constable (Handymen), and Constable (Messenger) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website official website slprbassam.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 654 posts of Driver Constable, 3 posts of Constable (Driver), 9 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Handymen), and 14 posts of Constable (Messenger).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the Assam police Driver posts results
Visit the official website slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts result
Key in your login details and submit
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the Assam police Driver posts results.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.