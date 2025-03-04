The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card under Advt. No. 06 of 2024-25. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The written examination will be conducted on March 9, 2025, in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm (Paper I) and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (Paper II). The Commission aims to fill a total of 124 AAO vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and the interview round.

Steps to download AAO admit card 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AAO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the AAO admit card 2025.