The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has released the result for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant - General duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics) Stage 1 for the 2026 batch. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 140 posts.

Steps to check Asst Commandant posts result

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the CGCAT result link Key in the required details Check the result Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Commandant posts result .

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants will be based on the Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Preliminary Selection Board, Final Selection Board, Medical Examination, and Induction. The last date of induction at INA will tentatively be December 27, 2025. The exact date will be mentioned in the Appointment letter. No further induction will be undertaken after December 31, 2025, under any circumstance.