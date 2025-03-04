The Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has started the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers Under HRP 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website www.pnbindia.in till March 24, 2025.

The examination will be tentatively held on April/ May 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 vacancies.

Application Fees

Candidates of SC/ST/PwBD categories have to pay Rs 59 and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates have to pay Rs 1180 as the application fees.

Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit: 250 posts

Officer-Industry: 75 posts

Manager-IT: 5 posts

Senior Manager-IT: 5 posts

Manager-Data Scientist: 3 posts

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Steps to apply for the PNB SO posts

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the registration link under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR 1025 POSTS OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2025-26’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank.