APPSC Inspector Legal Metrology interview schedule released; check details here
Candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website appsc.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of inspector (Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs). Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website appsc.gov.in.
The interview schedule will be held on March 21, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the interview call letter
Visit the official website appsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the admit card link
Key in the required details
Download the admit card
Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.