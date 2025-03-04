The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the post of inspector (Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs). Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website appsc.gov.in.

The interview schedule will be held on March 21, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference