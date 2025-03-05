The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025. Candidates can check and download their answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by March 9 up to 6.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online only from 04.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 09.03.2025 (06:00 PM) on a payment of INR 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 09.03.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GD Constable answer key 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the SSC GD answer key 2025 Submit suggestions, if any

The recruitment drive aims to fill 39481 vacancies. The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.