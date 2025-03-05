MPESB Group 5 answer key 2025 released; submit suggestions by March 7
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 7, 2025. The exam commenced on February 15, 2025. The board aims to fill 2265 vacancies.
Steps to download Group 5 answer key 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 5 answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to Group 5 answer key 2025.
Meanwhile, the board has announced the results of the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024) on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The exam was conducted on November 10, 2024. The applications were invited from October 1 to 15, 2024.
Direct link to MP PSTET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.