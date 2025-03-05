The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the admit cards for the AP SSC Public Examination March 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in .

“The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than originally allotted by this office,” reads the notification.

The exam will be conducted from March 17 to April 1, 2025.

Steps to download AP SSC admit card 2025

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSC Public Examinations - 2025 Hall Tickets link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

