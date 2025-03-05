Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the practical test schedule for the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. As per the notification, the test will be conducted from March 18 to 21 from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on March 16, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO Practical Test admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO PT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference