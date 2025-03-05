OSSC ATO PT schedule 2025 out; admit cards from March 16
Candidates can download the practical test schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the practical test schedule for the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. As per the notification, the test will be conducted from March 18 to 21 from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on March 16, 2025.
The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.
Steps to download ATO Practical Test admit card
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO PT admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.