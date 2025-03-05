The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Librarian Grade III posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till April 3, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 548 Librarian posts 2025. The applicants should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Librarian Grade III posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Librarian Grade III posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference