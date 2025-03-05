The Delhi High Court has released the final result for the Higher Judicial Service Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies. Candidates can also check the marks list through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in .

Here’s the official marks list.

How to check the Delhi High Court HJS result

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment result Click on the result link Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Delhi High Court HJS result.

Exam Pattern

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce

Viva-Voce