The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final result for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Paper I). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website ssc.gov.in .

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, was held on December 10 and 11, 2024. The cut-off list has also been released. This recruitment drive aims to hire for

Here’s the official cutoff list.

Steps to check the SSC Stenographer result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result tab Now click on the Stenographer Final Result 2024 link Download the SSC Stenographer result Save it for future reference

Direct link to Steno Grade C, D final result 2024.